Swerve Strickland Reveals the Inspirations Behind His Character

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed the inspiration of his wrestling highlights Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Travis Scott was a huge influence, like huge influence on me. Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, a lot of these like these artists, these visual artists that take a lot of visuals and psychedelic type stuff and put in their visuals and stuff like Kid Cudi is big on that too … I was like okay that’s the sound how would that look on an individual, how would that look on a wrestler and that’s where like the glasses and the hair, the look, the colors started really coming in.”

Swerve Strickland is set to defend his title against Will Ospreay later this month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.