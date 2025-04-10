wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Reveals the Origin of His ‘Swerve’ Nickname
– During a recent interview with Vlad TV, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed the origin of his ring name. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
On starting as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: “I came up with Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott because I’m a big Isaiah Rashad fan and Travis Scott, which is funny enough [because of what] Travis Scott’s doing what he’s doing now. So [I chose] Isaiah Scott, but they allowed me to lease the name ‘Swerve’ to them, so if I’m ever released or anything like that, I get ‘Swerve’ back and I could still continue making my money on that.”
On the Swerve portion of his nickname: “It was just a cool ad lib for the song. I was just like ‘Yo what if it was like Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland?’ That feels cool, like a boxer nickname in the middle, so I just ran with [Shane] ‘Swerve’ Strickland for like 10 [to] 15 years.”
At last Sunday’s AEW Dynasty 2025, Swerve failed to unseat Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion. The Young Bucks interfered in the matchup, costing Swerve the AEW World Title.
