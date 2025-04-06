Swerve Strickland Rings The Bell For 76ers vs. Timberwolves NBA Game

Swerve Strickland is not at tonight’s AEW Collision, as he was the bell ringer for the NBA game tonight in Philadelphia. The game was between the 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ahead of his AEW World title match against @JonMoxley at tomorrow night’s #AEWDynasty, @swerveconfident was tonight’s bell ringer for the Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/6OZretB3py — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 5, 2025