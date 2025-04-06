wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Rings The Bell For 76ers vs. Timberwolves NBA Game

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Swerve Strickland Image Credit: AEW

Swerve Strickland is not at tonight’s AEW Collision, as he was the bell ringer for the NBA game tonight in Philadelphia. The game was between the 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

