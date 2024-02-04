wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Namedrops Ron Simmons, Kofi Kingston and Athena on AEW Collision
Swerve Strickland cut a promo on this week’s AEW Collision ahead of his match with Hangman Page on Dynamite next week. During it, he spoke about Black History month and how he hoped to become part of that. He spoke about other black wrestlers making history, mentioning Ron Simmons, his friend Kofi Kingston and ROH Women’s Champion Athena.
Swerve speaks on his match against Hangman Adam Page this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite where the winner will get a shot at the #AEW World Title at #AEW Revolution.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@swerveconfident | @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/jDTEyjs1qc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
"…and that's when I become the #AEW World Champion" – Swerve Strickland
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@swerveconfident | @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/Hbr5EKk3SH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024
