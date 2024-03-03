– During a recent interview with In the Kliq, AEW star discussed the talk of AEW signing such top free agents as Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada to the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Strickland on the rumors of AEW signing Mone and Okada: “It’s like adding the top free agents to your NFL team. you can’t be upset about that, you can’t be mad about that. The best of the best of our generation. Two of the best. If the rumors are true and they are coming over, and that is the choice, and the contracts have been signed, and ink has been put to paper, then we’re building our true dynasty. AEW is now a dynasty. We have the best prospects of the future in pro wrestling right now.”

On AEW investing in the future: “I think one of the worst things you can do as a fan base is talk about the now and really dwell on the now instead of truly investing in the future. that’s what AEW is doing. That’s what I think we’re doing better all around,100%. Our future looks incredible.”

It’s rumored that Mercedes Mone will be making her AEW debut at AEW: Big Business at the TD Garden on March 13 at the TD Garden in Boston. As for Okada, it was rumored that AEW hopes he will be ready to make his debut at AEW Dynamite on March 6 in Duluth, Georgia.