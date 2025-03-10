Swerve Strickland Comments on Rumors of Kendrick Lamar Being Pitched for AEW: ‘News to Me’

As previously reported, several people within AEW pitched to bring in Kendrick Lamar for an upcoming event after Drake showed up at WWE Elimination Chamber. In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland commented on the rumors and said that if Kendrick shows up, it would be news to him.

He said: “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know why you’re talking to me about that. Every time there’s a hip-hop rumor in the atmosphere, they go to Swerve about it? I’m like, I have no idea. If he pops out, that’d be great. Kendrick, I’ve never met the man. I don’t really have a close thing with TDE. Actually, I am friends with Isaiah Rashad. But that’s the only connection. Little do people know, I was Isiah Scott. I was Isaiah because of Isaiah Rashad in WWE. So that’s where we linked up and became cool. But that’s the only connection I have, and I haven’t spoken to him in a minute, but I have no connection with Kendrick or any of the people coming out. So if he pops out, he shows up, news to me too.“