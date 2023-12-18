Swerve Strickland & RUSH Trade Barbs Ahead Of AEW Dynamite Match

Swerve Strickland and RUSH will be doing battle on AEW Dynamite this week, and the two had a back-and-forth on Twitter ahead of the match. The two will do battle in the AEW Continental Classic this coming Wednesday, and RUSH posted to his account on Sunday addressing Strickland. He wrote:

“You have grown as a wrestler since the last time we faced and I easily beat you. We will see each other again now in #AEW and I will remind you that you are still a child, and I am your father. I will show the world who is the real superstar Te voy a desmadrar perro !!”

Strickland retweeted the post and wrote:

“You think you can man handle me like that on THIS stage in @aew? Wrong. You aint been to where I’ve been and done what I’ve done. Wed, I turn the bull into bulls**t”

That drew a final response from RUSH, who wrote:

“You are right, i’ve never been where you have been or done what you have done. I have been to worst places, more violent environments and I have DONE MORE THAN YOU EVER HAVE without even speaking English. I am your new fucking nightmare PERRO. See you at #AEWDYNAMITE”

