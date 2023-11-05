wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Hopes Sami Callihan Appears In AEW, Wants to Face Adam Copeland
Swerve Strickland is hoping to see one of his mentors show up in AEW, namely Sami Callihan. Strickland spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below:
On Sami Callihan potentially appearing in AEW: “Of course, I want to go after that guy. That’s my mentor, man. I faced a lot of my mentors in the past in my career. Rey Mysterio was a big mentor to me back in Lucha Underground. Sami Callihan, when I had a really hot run on the indies and stuff. Sami was a big part of that. He’s a free agent out there, I hope to see him in AEW or wherever you want to go. I just want him to prosper in this business for a long time. He deserves that, brilliant mind.”
On wanting to face Adam Copeland: “Edge is that next year of brilliant minds that I want to test myself — I don’t know if I want to say test myself. I don’t feel like I need testing anymore. I’m a big boy now. If anything, I need to text him at this point. Adam Copeland, you’re in AEW now. This is the first time ever seeing him on a nationally televised [program] outside of where he just came from. I need to talk to you and see, ‘Hey, this is all the stuff that you gave me. I’m giving it back.”