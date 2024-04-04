AEW News: Swerve Strickland & Samoa Joe Sign Dynasty Contract, Trent Beretta Turns On Orange Cassidy

– Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe signed the contract for their AEW World Title match at Dynasty on this week’s Dynamite. The two went back and forth on the mic before the signing, with Joe telling Strickland that he would leave him “mentally scarred like you left Diddy’s party too late.”

The two ended up brawling and Joe busted Strickland open with a steel chain-enhanced punch. Swerve laughed after that and signed the contract in his own blood:

Swerve Stickland is a wild boy#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hZsZbsXtiJ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 4, 2024

– Trent Baretta turned on Orange Cassidy following their loss in the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament on tonight’s show. Baretta and Cassidy faced The Young Bucks in a semifinal match and after the Bucks picked up the win, a frustrated Trent nailed Cassidy with a running knee before walking past Chuck Taylor and his mom: