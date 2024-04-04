wrestling / News

AEW News: Swerve Strickland & Samoa Joe Sign Dynasty Contract, Trent Beretta Turns On Orange Cassidy

April 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Swerve Strickland AEW Dynamite 4-3-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe signed the contract for their AEW World Title match at Dynasty on this week’s Dynamite. The two went back and forth on the mic before the signing, with Joe telling Strickland that he would leave him “mentally scarred like you left Diddy’s party too late.”

The two ended up brawling and Joe busted Strickland open with a steel chain-enhanced punch. Swerve laughed after that and signed the contract in his own blood:

– Trent Baretta turned on Orange Cassidy following their loss in the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament on tonight’s show. Baretta and Cassidy faced The Young Bucks in a semifinal match and after the Bucks picked up the win, a frustrated Trent nailed Cassidy with a running knee before walking past Chuck Taylor and his mom:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading