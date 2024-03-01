Swerve Strickland Respects Samoa Joe As a ‘True Pioneer’ In Wrestling

Swerve Strickland has a lot of respect for one of his AEW Revolution opponents in Samoa Joe, praising the AEW World Champion ahead of the show. Strickland will battle Joe and Hangman Page for the World Championship at Sunday’s PPV and he spoke with The Athletic about Joe’s run as World Champion and more. You can see the highlights below:

On his respect for Samoa Joe: “He’s a true pioneer in this business, and he holds so much intimidation. There’s so much of an aura about him that he has always had, and he has found a way to fine-tune it in so many ways.”

On Joe’s career resurgence in AEW: “Joe has once again revitalized his career, found another way to reshape it. Just being in the ring doing promos alone is surreal. People are buying into it from a promo standpoint; now people are anticipating us getting to the physical aspect. It means the world to me, and reaching Joe in a pay-per-view sense shows my growth. Getting to him means I’ve grown.”