Swerve Strickland Says He Created a Mad Man in Ricochet

– During a recent chat with Austin of Voices In The Streets Unfiltered, AEW star Swerve Strickland spoke about his issues with Ricochet and bringing out Ricochet’s aggressive side. Strickland revealed that poking the bear and pushing buttons is part of what he does.

Swerve Strickland said on Ricochet (via Fightful), A mad man that I created. He’s got a lot of pent up aggression that I really forced a new side of him to come out.” He continued, “That’s what I do. I poke the bear, I push buttons, but I unlock something special in a lot of these people.”

Swerve added that once he’s done with Ricochet, he has his sights set on regaining the AEW World Title. He wrote, “Once I’m done with Ricochet, it’s onto the AEW World Championship and title reign number two,”