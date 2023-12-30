Swerve Strickland Says He Can Only Move Forward by Beating Keith Lee

– Speaking to Wrestling With Savage ahead of AEW Worlds End, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed facing his former tag team partner, Keith Lee, which will go down later tonight. Swerve said on his former tag team partner, “Keith Lee’s in the past right now. Only way to move forward is get rid of the past. So, World’s end, tomorrow night, I get rid of Keith Lee. Ghost of my past.”

Swerve and Lee previously teamed together as Swerve In Our Glory, holding the AEW Tag Team Titles last year. However, after they lost the titles, Swerve turned on Lee about a year ago.

Swerve Strickland will finally face Keith Lee, one-on-one, later tonight at AEW Worlds End. The event is being held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.