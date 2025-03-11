Swerve Strickland Says Travis Scott Is Training With Booker T

Prior to his involvement at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he slapped Cody Rhodes during the John Cena heel turn, Travis Scott hinted at his wrestling future while hanging out with Swerve Strickland at a charity event in January.

Strickland later recounted this to Bootleg Kev (per Fightful).

“That’s a very excited artist who finally got to do his dream. You’re in there with the two biggest icons that we have left. The two biggest icons that have ever done it. Of course you’re excited, and you’re with the world champion, so this is the guy who (represents) this era moving forward. That’s a lot of excitement and pressure. That’s what happens when you get excited with someone who is not in our industry. It’s an exciting moment. It’s a crossover thing and he doesn’t know. I think they wanted it so it could feel natural. Sometimes you want the natural reaction from other people outside of wrestling. You want them to be natural, flow, and feel. Then, it’ll feel real. Then that stuff happens and it’s, ‘Ah, too far. Too much.’ I was on the golf course with Travis not that long ago. He didn’t know that was coming, but he was telling me, ‘I’m excited. I’m training with Booker T. This is going to be wild.’ He wanted to talk more about wrestling than music. He was excited. I was like, ‘Make sure you take care of yourself and others.'”