– During last night’s AEW Dynamite 300, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland escalated their feud with The Young Bucks ahead of their tag team bout at AEW All In Texas later this month. Ospreay offered a one-year ban for Ospreay and Strickland competing for the AEW World Championship for one year if they lose. Meanwhile, if The Young Bucks lose, they must be stripped of their Executive Vice President titles.

Ultimately, both parties agreed to the stipulations. However, it seems that Swerve Strickland is less than enthusiastic about the development, as he noted last night on social media. Swerve wrote, “U really piss me off sometimes bruv.”

It appears this new development could test the friendship of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. That tag team match goes down on Saturday, July 12 at AEW All In Texas. The card will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.