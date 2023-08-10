wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Shares Message for His Critics & Doubters
– As noted, AEW announced that at All In at Wembley Stadium, AR Fox will team with Swerve Strickland. Together, they will face the team of Sting and Swerve Strickland in a tag team coffin match. Swerve Strickland had a message for his doubters on Twitter following the recent match announcement. The former NXT North American Champion and AEW Tag Team Champion stated the following:
“Was told I didn’t have the size to elevate up the card. (gained 30 lbs in 6 months) Told my rapping sucks and should stick to wrestling. (made it on XXL Magazine and working with Grammy winners) Was told my aew run was mid and floundering and I ‘fell off’. (wembley vs an icon)”
The tag team match will go down on Sunday, August 27 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
