wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland on What His Success Brought Out of Hangman Page
– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed the home invasion storyline with Hangman Page. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
On looking at Hangman’s infant baby: “That was an ugly baby, bro. That was something I never got to get across.”
Swerve Strickland on Hangman Page burning down his home in retaliation: “All that horrible, diabolical stuff I have done, there is still a human in there that has sentiment and values. Now, Hangman, it took a while, but Hangman found it. It was my home. Me buying back my home, with my success, it brought something else out of Hangman to take that away from me. The sentimental thing with Hangman was his family and home. We’re very similar because the sentimental thing for me was my family and home. We’re very similar, but opposite at the same time.”
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals His Reaction to Gunther Mentioning Goldberg on WWE Raw in Calgary
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win