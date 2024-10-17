– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed the home invasion storyline with Hangman Page. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On looking at Hangman’s infant baby: “That was an ugly baby, bro. That was something I never got to get across.”

Swerve Strickland on Hangman Page burning down his home in retaliation: “All that horrible, diabolical stuff I have done, there is still a human in there that has sentiment and values. Now, Hangman, it took a while, but Hangman found it. It was my home. Me buying back my home, with my success, it brought something else out of Hangman to take that away from me. The sentimental thing with Hangman was his family and home. We’re very similar because the sentimental thing for me was my family and home. We’re very similar, but opposite at the same time.”