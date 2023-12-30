– During a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed the Continental Classic tournament and what makes it fun for wrestling fans. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on the buildup to his match with Hangman Page: “So, the lead-up is what it was all about, just the approach to the landing, and sticking the landing was the match itself.”

on the buzz the match received: “It just covered all landscapes of pro wrestling, if you didn’t watch the pay-per-view you had to go back and reorder it and watch it for this match.”

His thoughts on Hangman Page: “Hangman Page is obviously a phenomenal performer, even though I personally don’t like him at all, but you got to understand, this is why he’s in the position he is.”

Swerve Strickland will be in action at tonight’s AEW Worlds End. He’s facing his former tag team partner, Keith Lee, in a singles bout. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Worlds End is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

