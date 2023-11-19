Swerve Strickland Wins Violent, Bloody Texas Deathmatch at AEW Full Gear

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland had a very violent and very bloody Texas Deatmatch at AEW Full Gear, where Strickland got the win. The two hit each other with a lot of weapons and various insane moves, using everything from staples, barbed wire, glass, tables and more. In the end, Strickland hit Page with a cinder block, then choked him with a chain to put him down for a ten count.

This gives Strickland his second win in a row over Page, after beating him at WrestleDream last month.