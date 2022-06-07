wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Thanks Marlins After Throwing Out First Pitch
June 7, 2022
AEW star Swerve Strickland threw out the first pitch at the Marlins vs. Giants MLB game in Miami on Sunday night. Today, he took to Twitter to thank the Marlins organization and Marlins announcers Josh Appel and Mike Biana for having him.
"Honorary 1st pitch of the game"
Big thank you goes out to @mikebiana @JoshAppel and the rest of the @Marlins organization!!! 🙏🏾❤️💯🙌🏾@AEW @AEWonTV @loanDepotpark pic.twitter.com/tALPxZhbSU
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 7, 2022
The Marlins lost the game to the Giants 5-1.
