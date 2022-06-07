wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Thanks Marlins After Throwing Out First Pitch

June 7, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
AEW Rampage Swerve Strickland Image Credit: AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland threw out the first pitch at the Marlins vs. Giants MLB game in Miami on Sunday night. Today, he took to Twitter to thank the Marlins organization and Marlins announcers Josh Appel and Mike Biana for having him.

“Honorary 1st pitch of the game”

Big thank you goes out to @mikebiana @JoshAppel and the rest of the @Marlins
organization!!! 🙏🏾❤️💯🙌🏾

@AEW @AEWonTV @loanDepotpark

The Marlins lost the game to the Giants 5-1.

