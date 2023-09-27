– AEW star Swerve Strickland and Trios Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed shared photos earlier today showing them hanging out with NFL legend and football coach Deion Sanders. You can check out that social media post below. Swerve wrote in the caption, “Contract signing tonight will be PRIME TIME.”

Anthony Bowens wrote on the meeting, “SCISSOR ME COACH PRIME ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature a contract signing between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

