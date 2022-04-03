In a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, Swerve Strickland discussed Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor, a potential Hit Row reunion in AEW or ROH, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Swerve Strickland on Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor: “I was worried and concerned for a second because I just spoke with ROH about getting on the Supercard of Honor a couple of months back. Then I got signed with AEW and I was like, ‘Oh, man, I hope I’m still able to do that show.’ All of a sudden, the announcement happens in the middle of the ring, and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, I guess that’s why I didn’t hear any fuss about it.’ So that’s pretty cool. I’ve always been a fan of Ring of Honor for a long time. I have a lot of friends that came up through there. I have friends that currently still work there like the Shane Taylor Promotions and Kenny King, and guys like that I’ve been friends with for years. I’m glad to see that we’re not losing another promotion out there and we’re keeping it alive and keeping it going for another place for people to hone their craft.”

On a potential Hit Row reunion in AEW or ROH: “I’m never ruling that out, but I think there needs to be more time to pass for that to happen. There are still a lot of things I need to do, and I’m running around the world right now, not just with pro wrestling, but a lot of other ventures that I have going on. So it’s like, I want the HitMakerZ to build the HitMakerZ. I don’t want people to always think Swerve is going to jump in and rock with them every time they show up. I want people to experience just what the Hit Makers of AJ, Tehuti, and Briana Brandy have to offer. That’s what I want. I want the best for them. I want them to thrive on their own and build their name on the independents. I built my name on independents. I want them to build theirs and if I’m always jumping in, I’m going to be suffocating that, and I don’t want that for them.”

