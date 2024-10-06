wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Tops Black Wrecellence 500 List for 2024
– AEW star and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland topped the 2024 Black Wrecellence 500 list. The list, presented by Righteous Reg, celebrates 500 of the best black wrestlers in the world. Here’s how the top 10 rolled out:
1. Swerve Strickland
2. Willow Nightingale
3. Athena
4. Mercedes Mone
5. Michael Oku
6. Myron Reed
7. Darius Carter
8. Suge D.
9. Oba Femi
10. Calvin Tnakman
Strickland has experienced a banner year. He became the first black AEW World Champion in company history after winning the title from Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty in April. AEW wrestler Bryan Keith previously topped the list last year. Bianca Belair sat atop the list in 2023.
