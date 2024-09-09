Swerve Strickland Comments on His Violent Match at AEW All Out: ‘What Did You Expect?’

As previously reported, Swerve Strickland lost to Hangman Page at AEW All Out in a lights out steel cage match. The match has had mixed reactions, with some deeming it too violent. In a post on Twitter, Swerve Strickland questioned why people were offended by the latest match in his feud with Hangman.

He wrote: “(UN-SANC-TIONED). What did you expect? Go where others won’t go.”