wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Comments on His Violent Match at AEW All Out: ‘What Did You Expect?’
September 9, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Swerve Strickland lost to Hangman Page at AEW All Out in a lights out steel cage match. The match has had mixed reactions, with some deeming it too violent. In a post on Twitter, Swerve Strickland questioned why people were offended by the latest match in his feud with Hangman.
He wrote: “(UN-SANC-TIONED). What did you expect? Go where others won’t go.”
(UN-SANC-TIONED)
What did you expect?
Go where others won't go pic.twitter.com/oo5hItS92n
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 9, 2024