Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear: TNT Title Match, Swerve vs. Lashley, Outrunners Added to Tag Title Match

UPDATE: Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT title has been added to AEW Full Gear.

Saturday 11/23

Newark, NJ#AEWFullGear ppv TNT Title Match@boy_myth_legend vs @GarciaWrestling Saturday November 23 in Newark NJ at AEW Full Gear, after weeks of confrontations, TNT Champion Jack Perry will defend the title vs Daniel Garcia live on ppv! Don’t miss Full Gear! pic.twitter.com/1rUzn85mWE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 10, 2024

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Swerve Strickland and Bobby Lashley for AEW Full Gear. Lashley attacked Strickland during his AEW debut and Swerve challenged him to a match last Wednesday. Meanwhile, The Outrunners qualified for the World tag team title match on tonight’s AEW Collision, defeating Top Flight. Here’s the updated lineup for the show, which happens on November 23 in Newark, NJ:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Two Teams TBD

* MJF vs. Adam Cole or Roderick Strong

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall