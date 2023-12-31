Swerve Strickland Tries to Injure Dustin Rhodes, Pins Him at Worlds End

Dustin Rhodes was a last-minute opponent for Swerve Strickland at AEW Worlds End, and Swerve made him pay for it. Swerve was originally set to face Keith Lee, who was replaced by Rhodes after not being cleared to compete. Before the match started, Swerve attacked Rhodes and broke a cinder block over his ankle. Rhodes refused to quit and the match continued. While Rhodes did manage to get some offense in, it was ultimately an easy victory for Strickland.

'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes is here to fill in for his Naturally Limitless tag team partner Keith Lee! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV!

