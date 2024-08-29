Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page Announced For AEW All Out

Swerve Strickland will battle Hangman Adam Page in a steel cage at AEW All Out. It was announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that the two will battle inside a cage at the September 7th PPV.

The match was set up after Hangman Page defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Swerve Strickland came out to confront him, calling him out for his recent behavior. The two went back and forth until they agreed to compete in the stipulation match.

We’ll have an updated lineup for All Out after tonight’s show.

Swerve Strickland seems to live rent free in Hangman Adam Page's head. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/k7Gb3yPbZ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2024