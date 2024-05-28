Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch Added To AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Strickland will face Killswitch, who is seeking revenge after Strickland defeated Christian Cage, on Wednesday’s show. Khan also announced that the show will have a House of the Dragon theme ahead of the HBO series’ season two return next month.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBD

* Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch

* Don Callis to present a contract to join his Family

* Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their actions

* TV Time with Chris Jericho