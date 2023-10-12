– During a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, Swerve Strickland discussed his goals of wanting to become AEW’s first black world champion and also wanting to hold two belts simultaneously. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

Swerve Strickland on planting the seed of becoming AEW’s first black world champion: “I think that’s a story, that’s a possibility, that’s being talked about now amongst peers. It’s a seed that I planted that I wanted to just organically grow. The story wasn’t about AEW’s never had a black world champion, its like, I want to win it. I want to be the first and I don’t want to accept anything less. I want to be the first, which means I want to be next up, especially with the momentum I have. I want to use all of that to get to the top.”

On also wanting to hold two belts: “TNT Title is amazing, if I can acquire the TNT Title and use that as momentum, maybe even hold both. Christian is on a real high right now, and if I take that from him, people are gonna explode and really believe [in me] now. Our AEW World Champion is already holding two belts, I want to hold two belts too. The possibilities are there now.”

During last Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland lost a match with Bryan Danielson for a shot at the TNT Championship. Earlier this month, he beat former AEW World Champion Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream in Seattle.