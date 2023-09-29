Swerve Strickland Still Wants To ‘Settle the Score’ With Keith Lee

In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland said he still wanted to face Keith Lee in AEW and questioned where his former tag partner has been. The two used to be tag team partners, but Swerve eventually turned on Lee and smashed a cinder block on him. However, a one-on-one match between the two still hasn’t happened.

He said: “I’m still looking for Keith Lee, where has he been? I’ll settle any score, anywhere, it doesn’t matter to me. It’s almost like those fighters in a boxing fight. Make the fight. I’m not the booker. I’m not the guy controlling the money on this whole thing. Set the fight up, I’ll be there. I might lose the weigh-in, but I’ll be there for the fight.“