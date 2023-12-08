Swerve Strickland Says He Wasn’t Ready For a Big Push During His WWE Run

Swerve Strickland has been on quite the run of success in AEW, but he says he gets why WWE didn’t give him a major push during his time there. Strickland was part of the WWE NXT and then Smackdown roster until he was released in 2021, and he responded to people commenting that WWE should have “pushed the button” on him in an interview with Notsam Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the interview below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not being ready during his WWE run: “Like I saw this earlier, they were like, ‘They [WWE] should have pushed the button on him a year ago or two years ago.’ I’m like, ‘No, they shouldn’t have.’ I’ll admit that. No, it wasn’t my time. Once again, it goes back to Shawn’s quote, they were like, I didn’t handle this, in this position at that time. Now at a later time, I would’ve probably handled it better. But, now I know where I’m good at, now I know where my position lies, and I can handle that, I can excel at this.”

On his goal to become the first Black AEW World Champion: “Yeah, it is [about race]. So? It’s not about race-baiting, it’s about pride. It’s culture. Why can a heel have pride in this culture? Why can someone who’s doing bad things have pride in that? If anything, the people who do it the worst have the most pride because we’re fighting way more.”