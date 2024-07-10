Swerve Strickland Reflects What It Means For AEW To Invest In Him

Swerve Strickland is ruling AEW as its World Champion, and he recently discussed what it means for the company to invest so heavily in him. Strickland spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On AEW investing time in him: “TV time, that’s an investment. Tony Khan gave me that. He gave me that with top talent. Top tag team talent. Top managerial talent. Rick Ross. Everywhere, all throughout the show. That’s what everyone wants, and Tony Khan offered that to me. When you don’t get that, it crushes your spirit. I could ask for a minute in a promo, and Tony would give it to me. That means more than people will ever know.”

On likely headlining All In as World Champion: “There haven’t been too many African Americans to headline pay-per-views like this. That’s the biggest stage possible for All Elite Wrestling. It means a lot to me, and I hope it means a lot to a lot of other people.”