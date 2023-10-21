– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed Prince Nana and noted that Nana isn’t overshadowing him in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Swerve Strickland on why Prince Nana isn’t overshadowing im: “It’s very unique to us and some people are like, ‘Oh, Nana is overshadowing you.’ No, he’s not. Even if he is, I don’t care. He’s not wrestling. I’m wrestling. I’m supposed to give a different feel than he is. He’s supposed to give a different feel than I do.”

On what Nana brings to the table: “Half the time, I don’t even see what the hell he did. I’ll just be walking and I’m in my zone, in my zen because that’s the dichotomy of us.”

On fan criticism of Nana and the Mogul Embassy: “It’s funny because when it didn’t blow up, we were getting all the criticisms. Swerve doesn’t need him. He doesn’t need this group. He doesn’t need this. He doesn’t need this.’ I’m like, ‘Y’all don’t know what I need. I don’t know what I need. Let’s just see how it works.'”