Swerve Strickland On What It Would Mean For Him To Win AEW World Title

Swerve Strickland is competing for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, and he recently discussed what it would mean for him to win the title. Strickland will battle Hangman Page and Samoa Joe for Joe’s title at Sunday’s PPV, and he spoke with The Athletic to preview the match. You can see some highlights below:

On what it would mean for him to win the title: “It would be change. It would be culture. It’s impact and it’s history. … For AEW to get [its] first African American champion only five years into its existence would be big.”

On making his way into the title picture: “Getting to this point in just two years shows what Tony Khan sees in me. I want to be part of AEW’s history and take it to different heights.”

On potentially headlining AEW All In as champion: “Speaking about the possibility of pulling that off, it gives me goosebumps. It’s hard not to be excited about this kind of thing.”