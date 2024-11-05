Swerve Strickland Reveals Which AEW Stars He’d Want At His Side In Bar Fight

Swerve Strickland has named the AEW stars that he would want with him in a hypothetical bar fight. Strickland was asked the question during his appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, and he named four members of the roster.

“I’m bringing [Eddie] Kingston,” Strickland began (per Wrestling Inc). “Kingston? He dirty; he fight dirty, I like that,” Strickland said. “I need somebody who’s gonna move the crowd, move the people, so Samoa Joe — you look at Joe wrong, you know you lost already.”

He continued, “Like, Darby gonna throw his body at somebody. He’s going to jump off the bar. Man, shout out Jake Hager, shout out Jake Hager. He got reach too.”