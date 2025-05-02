Swerve Strickland Reveals Which Wrestling Stories He Wants To See On Big Screen

Swerve Strickland wants to see more underrepresented wrestling stories on the big screen. Wrestling has made its way to Hollywood in recent years with films like The Iron Claw and Queen Of the Ring, and Strickland was asked in an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk which stories in wrestling he would like to see depicted on the screen.

“I would like to see more of the first black wrestling world champions and stories like that,” Strickland said (per Fightful). “I would like to see more stories of just truly the struggles of those things too. Bring back more stories in the mainstream and the big screen of seeing, like, the territory eras and things like that.”

He continued, “We see little pieces of it and glimpses and it’s talked about, like in The Iron Claw and things like that, mentioning the territories, but I still don’t think we’ve educated the people on, like, what that truly was. So I think I would like to see more, like, tapping into that a little bit more, just for the mainstream.”

Queen of the Ring is set to hit PVOD on Mother’s Day.