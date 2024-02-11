Swerve Strickland On Why He Thinks He Got Over With AEW Fans

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Swerve Strickland spoke about his popularity in AEW and why he thinks he was able to get over with wrestling fans. Swerve will challenge for the AEW World title at Revolution on March 3.

He said: “It was all about creating an aura about myself that not a lot of people can provide on the show. For me, it was about providing an aura about myself, a look, a feel, and for me, the feel was fear. Tapping in to movies like Hostel. Movies that made you feel uncomfortable, but it was also very real too. It wasn’t too spooky, it was like ‘no this could really happen,’ and that’s a very fearful thought and feeling to have.“