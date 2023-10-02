wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Picks Up Win Over Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream
Hangman Page fell victim to Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana, with Strickland defeating him at AEW WrestleDream. Strickland defeated Page on Sunday’s PPV, getting the pin after he used Nana’s ejection from ringside to nail Page with the crown. While Page still managed to kick out, Strickland hit two big House Calls and a JML Driver to get the pinfall immediately after.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
