– Speaking to Women’s Wrestling Talk on the red carpet for Queen of the Ring, AEW star Swerve Strickland was asked what actor he would like to see play him in a movie about his life. Strickland ultimately picked actor Damson Idris as his choice.

Strickland said on the subject (via Fightful), “Oh, that’s tough. I would like to have somebody younger than me. But I don’t think that person’s been on the scene yet. Maybe in the next ten years, that actor will come up and finally be shown.” The former AEW World Champion continued, “But I think Damson Idris is a tremendously talented actor. He’s one of my favorites to watch right now, 100%. So I would say he’s one of the top guys, and he’s still pretty young enough to do it.”

Swerve Strickland recently competed on last weekend’s AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza show. He defeated Blake Christian in singles action.