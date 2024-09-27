Swerve Strickland Confirms WWE Contacted His Representation

In an interview with The Breakfast Club (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland confirmed rumors that WWE contacted his representation after he had left the company at some point. He did, however, note they did not contact him directly and did not say if it happened while he was under AEW contract.

He said: “Yeah. It wasn’t like the words ‘re-sign.’ They ‘asked about my availability.’ They never contacted me. They contacted my representation. I’m at a stage now where I enjoy the fact that I don’t have that direct contact. When you are progressing and getting higher and you’re in rooms with people like [Charlamagne Tha God], you have to kind of keep space in between these types of conversations. You can check my phone. It’s never been there. I never had direct contact. I want to keep that little space. Communication has been reached out.“