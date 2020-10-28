wrestling / News
Swoggle Appears on Impact Wrestling, Helps Tommy Dreamer Beat Brian Myers (Clips)
Swoggle made his return to Impact Wrestling television this week, helping Tommy Dreamer beat Brian Myers in a Hardcore Halloween match. During tonight’s episode, Dreamer and Myers continued their feud with the hardcore match. Swoggle was revealed to be inside a garbage can that had been put in the ring by Dreamer at one point, coming out and clamping Myers’ groin with BBG tongs and allowing Dreamer to DVD Myers through the table for the pinfall.
Swoggle had a brief run in Impact in 2016 and 2017, and returned at Bound For Glory 2019 to compete in the Bound For Gold Gauntlet match that Eddie Edwards ultimately won. He appeared in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at this year’s BFG as well.
.@THETOMMYDREAMER just rung @Myers_Wrestling's bell. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/SH3p86UWU9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
Caution: Wet Floor (Sign). #IMPACTonAXSTV @Myers_Wrestling pic.twitter.com/fjmTbrvWnr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
.@Myers_Wrestling spits in the face of people who don't want to be cool! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/1jBcjGniOa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
Trick or treat? Why not both! @THETOMMYDREAMER sends @Myers_Wrestling CRASHING into thumbtacks and candy corn. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ZKocnupXVB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
DEATH VALLEY DRIVER THROUGH A TABLE! #IMPACTonAXSTV @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/QNkyUJXTfH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
