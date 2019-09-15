Swoggle Discusses His Relationship With CM Punk, His Passion for Wrestling, on How the Randy Orton – Kofi Kingston Feud Really Happened

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Swoggle (aka Hornswoggle), and he discussed the topic of CM Punk. Below are some additional highlights via WrestlingInc.com.

Swoggle on CM Punk: “I have a feeling that with all of the interviews I do, that will be the No. 1 hot topic [laughs]. I haven’t talked to him in a long time but it is what it is. We’re two adults and if I see him, I would say hi. I think he’s very passionate about pro wrestling. Whether he goes there or is an onlooker on the sideline, that’s Punk’s decision.”

Swoggle on how he might’ve rubbed people the wrong way in WWE: “I’m a very outgoing person. I don’t get offended and am outspoken and I’m a people person. I enjoy talking to people and sometimes razzing them and that’s just me.”

Swoggle on the Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton beef he talked about in his book becoming a storyline in WWE: “I’m glad it did [play out in a storyline], so I’m not just digging things up [in my book]. I’m glad it’s being talked about on the screen. Kofi – I can’t say enough positive things about that guy. When the WWE Champion wrote the foreword to my book, that’s pretty incredible. That shows that he is still a friend to me and is willing to do something he knows is so special to me. Not only willing, but he knocked it out of the park. The foreword is amazing and it kicks the book off in a way that I was so proud of. It sets the bar real high and I don’t even know if I met that bar in my book and he did it in a page-and-a-half foreword.”