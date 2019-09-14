Swoggle on How John Cena Has Always Been a Good Friend to Him, on Meeting Ultimate Warrior Before He Passed

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Swoggle (aka Hornswoggle) for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Swoggle on what NXT is like now: “NXT sure isn’t like it was when I was there. It definitely wasn’t as cool then as it is now. But it’s the cool and hip wrestling right now and it’s amazing to think of the guys they are giving chances to that 10 years ago would have been laughed at and not given a second of time. Wrestling is gonna be really interesting for the next couple of years. It’s gonna be interesting to see how everything pans out.”

Swoggle on his friendship with John Cena: “I just call him my friend John; it’s not a big deal. He’s like my other friend Dwayne. We send each other Christmas cards to this day…that was a blatant lie.”

Swoggle on how he talks with Cena: “With me he’s always been awesome. We still talk here and there and he asks how [my son] Landon is doing. He was there for me a lot, both in career and outside of career stuff. He’s always been a good friend to me.”

Swoggle on Triple H already having a lot of power backstage when he got to WWE: “By the time I got there, he was kinda already in that role so I didn’t see the transition that much. I always viewed him in that higher-up office role so I didn’t notice a transition,” recalled Swoggle.

Swoggle on meeting Ultimate Warrior on the Raw a day before he passed away: “Man it was special to tell him how much he meant to me. He didn’t know me but it seemed like it was special to him and meant something to him that he had made such an impact on my life. I was gonna go up and just shake his hand, but it just hit me that I had to tell him what he means to me. I didn’t plan to tell him but it just came out kinda. The fact that I finally got to meet my hero was absolutely amazing.”