Swoggle Says Goldberg vs. Undertaker Was a ‘Spectacle,’ Shares Thoughts on 24/7 Title

– Swoggle spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing WWE Super ShowDown, the 24/7 Title and more. Highlights are below:

On not being part of WWE Super Showdown: “I didn’t make the trip this time. They had the stadium already sold out, they didn’t need me. It would have been fifty and a half [in the 50 Man Battle Royal]. That’s a hellacious travel day, so I was good.”

On the main event: “It was a spectacle, that’s the one word I’ll use to describe it. You have two guys who have made more money, not in this business but for this business, than ninety percent of people in history. So, you can’t really say whether they’re past their prime or in their prime. Shouldn’t really comment on it because of what they’ve done for this business.”

On the 24/7 Title: “I love it. The Hardcore Championship is still probably my favorite title of all time. It was just fun and it was in an era where it was swearing, blood, and boobs but then you had this funny silliness of the Hardcore Championship. They’d go in the Mississippi River and play places and stuff like that. It was just so much fun to watch. Now it’s fun again. It’s bringing that ‘ha-ha’ factor that RAW and SmackDown always need. You always need a little bit of not so serious business on the shows.”