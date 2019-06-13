Swoggle on Why NXT Talent Struggles On the Main Roster, Whether He Had Issues With WWE Creative

– Swoggle (aka Hornswoggle) spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his appearance at WrestleRex in Pittsburgh tonight, NXT talent having issues on the main WWE roster and more. Highlights are below:

On why NXT talent struggles on the main roster: “In my opinion, NXT has a niche audience. It’s not on TV, it’s on the Network. While it has viewers, they’re not the same. Then you bring these guys up and you try to give them huge segments and spots, but as wrestling fans if we don’t like something we’re gonna let you know about it. These guys just coming to the main roster; why do I want to care? What’s the reason to care about it? And that’s the tough part.”

On if he ever had any issues with WWE’s creative: “Nah, I flew under the radar as much as I could. I was happy to be there for two weeks under 10 years so I didn’t grind that many gears … When I get home, I’m not dressed in a cow costume playing catch with my son. You can’t take yourself too seriously when you’re going in front of 80,000 people in your underwear. You’ve gotta realize this – you could be working at Burger King or working for the biggest wrestling company in the world. …I get to travel the world in front of thousands of people and get paid for it. It’s pretty awesome.”

On if he’s had any talks with AEW: “I was at Starrcast and took it all in. I’m grateful for everything I get whether it be AEW, the Greatest Royal Rumble, the Royal Rumble last year with the girls. Everything I get I’m very grateful for because I can still do this at 33 years old when I was told at 6 that I would never be able to do it.”

On if WWE has tried to put any restrictions on him potentially working with AEW: “No, no. It just hasn’t been communicated yet. That’s the cool thing about how my career has been – you never know where I’m showing up next.”

On what to expect at tonight’s WrestleRex show: “Insanity – standing room only and I love these kinds of shows. It’s a party atmosphere. I’m a punk rock fan so shows like these remind me of that punk rock concert vibe and I’m really pumped. It’s a Warped Tour punk rock wrestling show with the production. The production alone has me excited … It’s gonna be an absolutely stacked card and the atmosphere in that building is gonna be awesome.”