Swoggle on How Vince McMahon Really Whipped Him During Their Cage Match

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Swoggle, aka Hornswoggle, who discussed his cage match with Vince McMahon in WWE, and more.

Swoggle on how Vince McMahon really laid it into him during their cage match: “He told me what was going to happen. Vince said, ‘Got to make this real tonight. It’s going to be snug but it’s going to be better for TV.’ And man he brought it. He whipped the piss out of me with that belt. I took that first one and then you could see I put my hand behind me just to try to take some impact away but then I realized, ‘He’s just whipping my hand, this is really dumb. Why am I doing this?’ But it was one of my favorite moments of my run because it was a side you never saw of RAW, of Finley, of everything. It was a very real moment from top to bottom. It was a very uncomfortable moment that you never really got from the Hornswoggle character.”

Swoggle on how he views wrestling due to his size: “I literally view wrestling as the time when I was playing with action figures. You can make anything out of it. You can make it be fun. You just got to take a step back. Again, not take this too seriously because there’s a midget wrestling a girl or a 400 pound man or anything. I wrestled a bull on national TV for months. A midget dressed as a bull against another midget. You can’t take it that seriously. So, every opportunity I’m given I think, ‘How can I make this fun?’ And at times depending on the crowd, it’s the Swoggle House Show match because I know it’s going to get a reaction and there are times I have to think of something different. I’m wrestling Jordynne Grace coming up and I’m excited because it’s going to be a challenge for myself and it’s going to be a challenge for her. But it’s going to be fun. I truly love professional wrestling. I don’t want to do anything else. The thought of real-life scares me to death. I’m not ready for it yet.”

Swoggle on working with Sam Adonis: “It’s been awesome so far. I just know him as a performer as well. This is going to be awesome working with him tonight on that level. With me running my company back home ACW Wisconsin, seeing what he does on shows. That’s what I love about working with so many independent shows. I can see what works really well and use it to my advantage. Also, helping out other promoters with what works for us back home.”