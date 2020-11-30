Symphony of Destruction Match Added To Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced a Symphony of Destruction match for tonight’s episode of RAW, featuring Jeff Hardy battling Elias. An “exclusive interview” with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has also been announced. Here’s the updated lineup:

* #1 Contender for WWE Title: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee

* Symphony of Destruction: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

* A Moment of Bliss w/ Randy Orton

* Interview with Drew McIntyre