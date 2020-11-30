wrestling / News
Symphony of Destruction Match Added To Tonight’s RAW
November 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Symphony of Destruction match for tonight’s episode of RAW, featuring Jeff Hardy battling Elias. An “exclusive interview” with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has also been announced. Here’s the updated lineup:
* #1 Contender for WWE Title: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee
* Symphony of Destruction: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
* A Moment of Bliss w/ Randy Orton
* Interview with Drew McIntyre
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Rumored to Have Signed Off on Four Matches For TLC
- Booker T On Vince McMahon’s Emotional Reaction To Undertaker’s Final Farewell, Whether Undertaker Will Have Another Match
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Done With ‘Fun Personalities’ for ‘Toxic, Undeserving Fanbase’