Synergy Pro Wrestling 3rd Birthday Results 9.26.20: Ace Austin, Warhorse & More in Action

Synergy Pro Wrestling had its third birthday this weekend and held its anniversary event on Saturday night at The Monster Factory in Paulsboro, New Jersey. The results from the show are below, per Wrestling-News.net:

* DeSean Pratt def. Eric Corvis

* PolyCult Proving Ground Match: MV Young def. Anthony Gangone

* The Whisper def. Matt Vertigo, Ellis Taylor and KTB

* LSG def. Kasey Catal

* Ace Austin def. Jordan Oliver

* Synergy Cruiserweight Crown Match: TJ Crawford (c) def. Charles Mason to retain the Synergy Cruiserweight Crown

* The Nerd World Order (Kip Stevens and Joey Silver) def. The Apostles of Chaos (Chris Benne and Logan Black)

* Wheeler YUTA def. Matt Macintosh

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship Match: Warhorse (c) def. Frightmare to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship

* Synergy Championship Match: Brandon Kirk (c) def. Tony Deppen to retain the Synergy Championship