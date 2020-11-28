Synergy Pro Wrestling Black Friday Quick Results 11.27.20

– Synergy Pro Wrestling held its Black Friday event last night at the Monster Factory in Paulsboro, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Here are some results from the event, courtesy of PWPonderings.com:

* Blackout Match: Ellis Taylor beat Charles Mason with a submission.

* Kit Osbourne and Anthony Gangone bot the win over the Nerd World Order (Kip Stevens and Joey Silver).

* The Whisper beat Logan Black.

* KTB was victorious over Fallah Bahh.

* Best of the Light Heavyweights: KC Navarro defeated Desean Pratt, Anthony Gaines, Cheeseburger, Matt Vertigo and 2 Hot Steve Scott.

* Jordan Oliver beat Ace Austin making Oliver the new number one contender for the Synergy Wrestling Championship.

* Chris Benne was victorious over Jason Sinclair.

* Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship Match: Brandon Kirk (c) defeated Eric Corvis and retained the Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship.

* Matt Macintosh beat Nicholas Kaye.

* Street Fight for the Synergy Cruiserweight Crown: Kasey Catal beat TJ Crawford (c) to win the Synergy Cruiserweight Crown Championship.