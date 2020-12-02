Various News: Synergy Pro Wrestling Announces Brackets For Garden State Invitational, New Match For GCW Slime Season

– Synergy Pro Wrestling has announced the brackets for its upcoming Garden State Invitational. The company announced the following first round matches for the tournament, which takes place on December 12th at 7 PM ET and airs on IWTV:

* Holidead vs. Riley Shepard

* Gabby Ortiz vs. Willow Nightingale

* Erica Leigh vs. Tasha Steelz

* Trish Adora vs. Jordan Blade

– GCW has announced a new match for its Slime Season show, which takes place on December 5th at the GCW Performance Center. Rickey Shane Page will take on Juicy Finau at the show, which will be a fundraiser for GCW talent dealing “facing uncertainty in the coming months as shows are canceled and their income disappears.”