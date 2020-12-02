wrestling / News
Various News: Synergy Pro Wrestling Announces Brackets For Garden State Invitational, New Match For GCW Slime Season
– Synergy Pro Wrestling has announced the brackets for its upcoming Garden State Invitational. The company announced the following first round matches for the tournament, which takes place on December 12th at 7 PM ET and airs on IWTV:
* Holidead vs. Riley Shepard
* Gabby Ortiz vs. Willow Nightingale
* Erica Leigh vs. Tasha Steelz
* Trish Adora vs. Jordan Blade
🏆 THE UPDATED #WGSI2020 BRACKET 🏆@holidead v @TheRileyShepard @Gabbity v @w_nightingale_ @EricaWrestles v @RealTSteelz @TrishAdora202 v @Jordan_Blade92
Saturday 12/12 at 7 pm ET on #IWTV.
Oh, and a match for @CatalKasey's newly won Cruiserweight Crown drops this week! pic.twitter.com/JrP1ddU8bt
— Synergy Pro Wrestling #WGSI2020 12/12 (@synergywrestle) November 30, 2020
– GCW has announced a new match for its Slime Season show, which takes place on December 5th at the GCW Performance Center. Rickey Shane Page will take on Juicy Finau at the show, which will be a fundraiser for GCW talent dealing “facing uncertainty in the coming months as shows are canceled and their income disappears.”
This event will be held w/ no fans in attendance & serve as a fundraiser for the GCW performers facing uncertainty in the coming months as shows are cancelled & their income dissappears.
Please support & help get them through the holidays.
Donate Now:https://t.co/vo7dX9yEDK pic.twitter.com/6nYnVe1YAR
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Wishes He Could Still Talk to Gorilla Monsoon & Phil Zacko
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Eddie Guerrero’s Death, His Unique Relationship With Eddie
- Bayley On Challenges Of Changing From Babyface To Heel Persona, Why It’s Difficult Playing Babyface In Wrestling
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response