Synergy Pro Wrestling Shuts Down After Owner Revealed as Registered Sex Offender

Synergy Pro Wrestling has shut down and owner Patrick Shea has exited the business after it came to light that he is a registered sex offender. Terra Calaway posted to Twitter with details that had been brought to her attention that Shea, aka Colin West, was convicted of aggravated sexual contact in 1999. As the New Jersey State Police’s report on Shea says, he “sexually assaulted three male acquaintance between the ages of 6 and 10. Also, in a separate case registrant sexually assaulted a 12-year-old male acquaintance.” She further shared a screenshot of charges against Shea from 2004 in which he allegedly “[used] the internet to cause or permit a 12 year-old male to send him nude photos of himself and also images of himself masturbating.”

Callaway noted:

“We’re all sitting here vague tweeting and no one is just ripping off the band aid. I am devastated. Everything I’ve ever done with Dropkick is tarnished because his voice is all over it. I want to burn my own charity down. But someone has to be the one. I don’t know who originally found the details. They should have been the ones to do this. But I don’t like that no one is saying anything and I can’t call myself a mother to this community if I don’t do what’s right to protect my kids and the actual children that come to shows.

Several wrestlers including

Terra Calaway first brought the details to light.

Wrestlers such as Gabby Ortiz, Frightmare, Gabriel Skye, TJ Crawford, Leon St. Giovanni, and Leon St. Giovanni cut ties with the company as a result today, and both IWTV and No Holds Barred Network have also dropped all associations. The Synergy Pro Twitter account is deactivated, and Shea wrote the following on the company's official website:

I’m going to keep this short, as I know nothing I say will mean much to many of you. I’m sorry I was not strong enough to break the cycle of abuse. It happened to me as a teenager & I should have been better. I was not. This is not an excuse. My actions were disgusting, and you have every right to be disgusted by them. I have taken great strides to become a better man. Nothing I can do will change what was done. I can never fully repay that debt. But I can spend the rest of my life trying, and I will. Please do not take this out on the Synergy roster. They did not know. They are very good wrestlers & even better people. I’m sure they are hurting enough right now. Please support them. It is clear by public opinion I am not welcome, and I will be leaving wrestling immediately. I will make no effort to return or be involved. I hope I have proven to some of you along the way that people can change. You weren’t deceived. I am who I portray myself to be. I hate what I did decades ago. But I am proud of who I am today. My primary goal in wrestling was to make people happy. I’m sorry I failed.

As of this day

I will no longer be associated with Colin West/Synergy Pro Wrestling I’m absolutely heartbroken by this news…

I feel betrayed

I feel hurt — TJ Crawford (@TJCWrestling) March 5, 2021

